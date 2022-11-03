Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children

There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera.

The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.

That mother, Jessica Greer, was punched during the ordeal, and her children were traumatized, all for a fake gold necklace.

“What pains me the most is that my 8-year-old is scared to go anywhere by himself with his mom, he’s scared someone is going to attack me,” said Greer.

The disturbing, strong arm robbery happened back on Aug. 23 around 4 p.m. as the family was walking inside the Broward Meat and Fish Company on McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

The suspect went for a necklace around her neck, dragging Greer’s little girl down with them.

“My 3-year-old will describe that man to a tee,” she said. “The guy with the white hat and the white shirt and the black pants, he beat up my mom.”

It may have taken more than two months, but Greer is happy knowing a dangerous criminal is off the streets.

“I’m going to sleep better tonight knowing that this man is where he belongs, and it’s not somewhere on these streets committing crime after crime, being a scumbag,” Greer said.

Greer says it still pains her, and she calls the necklace “irreplaceable.”

Etched on the imitation gold necklace, it said number one mom. It was a Mother’s Day gift from her eldest son that now she may never see again.

“I told him the only thing we can do is replace it. He says but it doesn’t mean the same thing. I said I understand that baby but I’m sorry,” Greer said.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies were also searching for a woman they say was the last known driver of the vehicle the suspect was seen walking out from before the violent crime.

Detectives identified that woman as 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller.

They say she also goes by Alexa Garter, who is known to stay at different motels in the area.

Authorities say Fuller picked up the silver vehicle from a relative one day prior to the crime.

Anyone with information on Fuller’s whereabouts is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.