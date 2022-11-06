Poor weather keeps Val Demings from campaign stop at Miami Gardens polling site

An upbeat and confident mood was in the air at the Miami Gardens polling site where soul music greeted voters on the final day of early voting.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An upbeat and confident mood was in the air at the Miami Gardens polling site where soul music greeted voters on the final day of early voting.

The lines at the North Dade Regional Library were steady all day, the final day for early voting ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

Campaign signs were abundant as people casting a ballot have a lot of options to weigh.

The Democratic candidate for governor is Charlie Crist, who is hoping to beat incumbent Ron DeSantis/

Crist spent the weekend crossing the state at some last minute campaign stops.

“Freedom is on the ballot in this election,” Crist said during one of his stops. “Your right to vote is on the ballot in this election. Governor DeSantis is making it harder to vote, I want to make it easier to vote.”

In the race for senate, Congresswoman Val Demings is hoping to replace incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio.

Demings was expected to stop in Miami Gardens to cheer on voters in a scheduled Souls to the Polls event where, in many cases, faith leaders urge their congregations to get out and vote, especially in this critical midterm election.

Unfortunately the weather turned nasty late Sunday afternoon and the congresswoman’s campaign advised that she wouldn’t be coming.