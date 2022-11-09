Boat owners in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole draws closer to Florida’s east coast, residents in Vero Beach are bracing for the storm's impact.

VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida’s east coast, people in Vero Beach are preparing for its affects.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood spoke with a family from Canada who were experiencing their first storm like this.

“This is my first hurricane ever. We’ve done this trip a few times, from Canada to the Bahamas and back, but this’ll be our first hurricane,” said one of the family members.

They’ve done everything they can to secure they vessel at a Vero Beach dock, and seemed confident that the preparations taken will be enough to keep the boat safe.

As for whether or not they’ll remain at the marina, for now several people with boats docked there are keeping an eye on the forecast and waiting to see what happens. Ultimately, they don’t expect to stay overnight.

4 P.M. REPORT:

