Damage from Hurricane Nicole seen up and down Florida’s east coast

The wrath of Nicole forcing some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida.

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Nicole forced some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida.

Drone video showed devastating beach erosion in Daytona Beach, leaving several waterfront homes in peril.

Some beaches seemed to just disappear, eaten away by the rough surf.

There was also flooding up and down the coast, and the late season storm has unfortunately turned deadly. Further inland in Orange County, the sheriff’s office is reporting that two people were killed, electrocuted by downed power lines during the storm.

In the northeastern coast, storm surge had parts of Saint Augustine under waist deep water.

Further south, in communities like Port Salerno, many had been bracing for the worst, but Captain Tony Ross and his wife Denise rode out the storm in their boat.

“By the grace of God the storm went north, had it come south this whole situation would’ve been so different,” Ross said.

Gusty winds and flooding did cause its share of problems in the area, with crews working Thursday to repair parts of roads that washed away, and clear streets from downed trees.