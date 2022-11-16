Search continues for Broward woman’s body after deputies arrest ‘monster’ for murder

Detectives were searching for a woman's body after arresting her husband for murder in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continued their search for the body of a woman whose relatives said vanished before she could file an emergency restraining order against her husband.

Mimose “Mimi” Dulcio, an administrative assistant for the city of Fort Lauderdale, and Jose Luis Pacheco were separated, but they were still sharing her three-bedroom home when she vanished on Nov. 10, relatives said.

Dulcio’s sister Seminta Dulcio feared Mimose Dulcio, 39, and Pacheco, 36, were going through a difficult divorce. There were secrets her sister shared that made her suspect she had been the victim of murder.

“I am going to call him a monster,” Seminta Dulcio said.

Detectives arrested Pacheco on Tuesday in Hialeah and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday awaiting extradition to Broward County, records show.

“The victim was murdered in the home. Her body was transported using the shared vehicle and then disposed of in an unknown location,” Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, said adding the vehicle was a white 2018 Dodge Charger.

Seminta Dulcio said her sister had planned to file an emergency restraining order against Pacheco. Enel Dulcio said the home’s surveillance cameras were smashed and her damaged phone was inside.

“There is no reason for her to disappear knowing that she has that much love,” Enel Dulcio said. “If she disappears, she is not smashing her phones and leaving herself without credit cards, without debit cards.”

After learning of her murder, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis called for a moment of silence in her memory during a public meeting on Tuesday.

BSO Detective Chris Blankenship was asking anyone with information about the case to call 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Detectives were asking also anyone with information about the case, but who wants to remain anonymous, to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.