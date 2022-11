Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio.

Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday.

Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco.

Dulcio’s family previously told Local 10 News that the two were in the middle of a messy divorce.

Pacheco is facing charges in connection with Dulcio’s murder.