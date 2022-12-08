Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.

Crime scene tape blocked off the entrance of a second-floor apartment near a black stationary bicycle. Police officers detained two suspects for questioning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Crime scene tape blocks off access to a second-floor apartment on Thursday in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

County property records show the building, at 10015 SW 172 St., in the Perrine community urban center zone, has four two-bedroom apartments owned by one corporation based out of Miami-Dade.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.