76º

LIVE

Local News

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.

Crime scene tape blocked off the entrance of a second-floor apartment near a black stationary bicycle. Police officers detained two suspects for questioning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Crime scene tape blocks off access to a second-floor apartment on Thursday in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

County property records show the building, at 10015 SW 172 St., in the Perrine community urban center zone, has four two-bedroom apartments owned by one corporation based out of Miami-Dade.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email