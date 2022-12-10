Police: 2 more teens arrested in parking garage shooting at Dadeland Mall

Evan Flowers and Ernest Flowers, both 18, are facing charges of second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested two additional teens involved in a shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall in Kendall, authorities said.

According to police, an argument between two groups of people preceded the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., Monday in the parking garage that is adjacent to Macy’s.

Police said Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, chased the victim with their vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim in the lower leg.

The victim was later identified by MDPD as 28-year-old Shakamarley Walker.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Walker to Jackson Memorial South Trauma Center.

Police said that he was in stable condition.

Alex Antonio Bryant Jr., one of the three suspects arrested, appeared in Miami-Dade court Tuesday where he was charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, both Evan and Ernest Flowers surrendered to police and were transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

They are both facing charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives said one of the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.