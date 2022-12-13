74º

LIVE

Local News

Concerns raised over online approaches to testosterone replacement

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Hollywood, Brorward County

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A recent study is raising concerns about some telemedicine sites are handling prescriptions for male testosterone replacement therapy.

Dr. Justin Dubin, a urologist with Memorial Healthcare System, went undercover for a study led by Northwestern University to investigate seven on-line platforms that prescribe testosterone.

“Overall looking at all of the platforms none of them used our urology guidelines for levels of testosterone when it came to diagnosing treating or managing testosterone levels,” Dubin said.

The key concern was the undisclosed risk of testosterone therapy which include infertility, increased risk of blood clots, potential cardiovascular risks and prostate cancer.

In addition to testosterone therapy, Dubin said the platforms also offered a broad range of off-label medications

Dubin said it’s important to confirm a diagnosis of low testosterone in person with a local practitioner.

Elsewhere, Cleveland Clinic is celebrating the expansion of its Weston hospital campus with the addition of 28 beds to the 28th floor.

The project, which has taken nine months, increases bed capacity by 12-percent as the hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the community.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email