Concerns raised over online approaches to testosterone replacement

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A recent study is raising concerns about some telemedicine sites are handling prescriptions for male testosterone replacement therapy.

Dr. Justin Dubin, a urologist with Memorial Healthcare System, went undercover for a study led by Northwestern University to investigate seven on-line platforms that prescribe testosterone.

“Overall looking at all of the platforms none of them used our urology guidelines for levels of testosterone when it came to diagnosing treating or managing testosterone levels,” Dubin said.

The key concern was the undisclosed risk of testosterone therapy which include infertility, increased risk of blood clots, potential cardiovascular risks and prostate cancer.

In addition to testosterone therapy, Dubin said the platforms also offered a broad range of off-label medications

Dubin said it’s important to confirm a diagnosis of low testosterone in person with a local practitioner.

Elsewhere, Cleveland Clinic is celebrating the expansion of its Weston hospital campus with the addition of 28 beds to the 28th floor.

The project, which has taken nine months, increases bed capacity by 12-percent as the hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the community.