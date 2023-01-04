76º

Shooter targets driver in Miami’s Midtown area, police say

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Detectives were searching for the shooter who targeted a driver on Tuesday in Miami’s Midtown area.

The shooting was in the area of Northeast 36 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Miami Police Department. There were police officers in the parking lot of Denny’s restaurant.

A gray Toyota Corolla with a bullet hole on the driver’s side door was parked outside of the UFC GYM Midtown, at 3635 NE 1 Ave., as police officers investigated the shooting.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

