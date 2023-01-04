Teenage boy, 14, arrested for shooting 16-year-old boy in the head in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in Broward County after detectives accused him of recently shooting a teenage boy in the head at a public park in Deerfield Beach.

Rickey Ferguson Jr., 16, was hospitalized after the shooting at about 5 p.m., on Dec. 28, at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, at 445 SW 2 St., according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Latasha Ferguson announced on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon that her son Rickey, a 10th-grade student and football player at Deerfield Beach High School, was dead. Traman Hall, his football coach, said he was a starting safety with a promising future.

“It’s ball in heaven my sweet baby,” the grieving mother wrote adding a heartbreak emoji.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

