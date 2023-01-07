Border Patrol in Broward releases some Cubans from Dry Tortugas crisis

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Rujaina Espino was among the Cubans who were recently stranded at the Dry Tortugas National Park. The U.S. Coast Guard transported her and over 330 others to Key West and Thursday.

Chartered buses took Espino and the others to U.S. Border Patrol stations. Espino walked out of the Dania Beach station on Friday ready to put the misery in Cuba behind her.

Luis Espinosa was waiting with a bouquet of roses to be reunited with his girlfriend. He said he had not seen her since he left Pinar del Rio about four months ago. They dream of a future in the U.S.

“You can no longer live in Cuba,” Espinosa said about the motivation behind the ongoing exodus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard on Friday saying the increase in maritime migration has “created an unmanageable strain on local resources and will continue to overburden the capabilities of local governments.”

Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates was among the local officials who reported the crisis has put a strain on local resources and they welcome the National Guard’s help, which includes planes and helicopters.

“Now they are coming all through the Keys,” Cates said. “The impact is real and the Sheriff is so concerned about not being able to provide the services for our residents that he normally provides ... We are hoping and sort of interpreted that they’re going to send help down here, resources.”

Cates also welcomed President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about a new program for refugees and asylum seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua that will require prior authorization through a process with a sponsor and a background check.

“That’s huge! If they start enforcing that, that will help us now,” Cates said. “Right now they know if they get to land, just like ‘wet-foot, dry-foot,’ they can stay.”

There were families in anguish in both Cuba and South Florida. Edenia Gonzalez was among those who waited outside of the Dania Beach station Thursday for news of their loved ones.

“I am scared that something happened to her,” the grandmother said through tears.

Gonzalez said she has been searching for her 27-year-old daughter Kirenia Gonzalez and her 11-year-old granddaughter Brianna Rodriguez, who both left Cuba on Dec. 31 in a boat.

IMMIGRATION DATA

There has been a sharp increase in U.S. Border Patrol nationwide encounters in the U.S. with migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela during the last two years, according to federal data. U.S.-Mexico border states California and Texas have recorded more encounters than Florida.