WATCH LIVE: Hearing to be held as trial looms closer for 3 suspects in XXXTentacion murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing is being held Tuesday for three men charged in the fatal shooting and robbery of rapper XXXTentacion.

Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, 28, and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They are also charged with armed robbery. They have pleaded not guilty.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against the other three. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018, with a friend when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front.

Two masked gunmen emerged, confronted the rapper at the driver’s window and one shot him.

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 cash the singer had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away.

XXXTentacion, 20, died at the hospital shortly after.

Investigators say surveillance video from the store and other evidence links the three defendants and Allen to the killing.

They say video shows the SUV arriving at the motorcycle shop just as XXXTentacion and his friend entered. Williams and Allen followed them inside, with Williams making a small purchase. They then walked back to the SUV.

About 10 minutes later, XXXTentacion and his friend tried to leave, but the SUV blocked them.

Prosecutors say Boatwright and Newsome were the gunmen who confronted the rapper, with Boatwright firing the fatal shots.

