Shootings on South Florida highways have drivers questioning how safe they are

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – There has been more and more gun violence on South Florida’s roadways.

Questions are being asked of local law enforcement and what authorities are doing to protect drivers and catch the dangerous individuals who are making the roads unsafe.

Local 10 News has covered multiple highway shootings over just the past few months, with the latest one happening in Dania Beach on State Road 84 when people in a car opened fire on another vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, from December 2021 to December 2022 they investigated a total of 50 shootings, 13 shootings in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.

Many of these shootings stem from road rage, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with information about any highway shootings to call Crime Stoppers. In Miami-Dade that number is 305-471-TIPS and in Broward its 954-493-TIPS.

