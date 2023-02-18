New evidence surfaces amid probe of fight after Jewish-Catholic schools’ soccer game

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New evidence surfaced Friday amid an ongoing investigation into a recent fight between students from Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Roman Catholic school in The Hammocks.

After witnesses reported that Archbishop Coleman Carroll students had uttered painful antisemitic slurs during a boys’ soccer state championship tournament game on Wednesday night, Dr. David Feldbaum thought about what his son had endured.

“What my kids told me they said, ‘Hitler was right,’” Tila Levi, a Scheck Hillel parent, said on Thursday.

Feldbaum said Friday that his 14-year-old son, who plays soccer at David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie, had also reported that Archbishop Coleman Carroll students used antisemitic slurs during another game a few weeks ago.

“The Posnack students were being told they were ‘dirty Jews’ the entire game, that ‘Hitler was right,’” Feldbaum said.

Paulina Dominguez shared more witness videos on Friday afternoon and said that her son plays for the Archbishop Coleman Carroll soccer team and she doesn’t believe the accusations.

“There was perfect sportsmanship,” Dominguez said adding that “for some odd reason” a kid decided to jump out from the audience and into the field to confront Archbishop Coleman Carroll students.

The chaos ensued after Scheck Hillel lost the home game 2-1. Dominguez said Archbishop Coleman Carroll students were celebrating. They were moving forward to the Feb. 18 semifinals for a chance to win the state championship.

Dominguez said she doesn’t believe that the Archbishop Coleman Carroll student players, who speak English as a second language, even know the “very specific and descriptive” antisemitic slurs reported.

Administrators for both schools released a joint statement on Thursday afternoon acknowledging an ongoing investigation due to their “zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind.”

The schools also reported alerting the Florida High School Athletic Association and announced a plan to take “appropriate action” and “to build understanding between both schools” in accordance with their “mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness.”