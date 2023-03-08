Slain boy had consumed fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, suffered injuries: medical examiner testifies

During his testimony Wednesday in Broward County court, a medical examiner who examined a slain boy’s body told jurors that evidence showed that he had consumed fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin before he died.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During his testimony Wednesday in Broward County court, a medical examiner who examined a slain boy’s body told jurors that evidence showed that he had consumed fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin before he died.

Dr. Marlon Osbourne testified during the trial of the boy’s stepmother Analiz Osceola, also known as Analiz Rodezno, who confessed to hiding his body inside a garbage bag and a box in the laundry room of their home in 2015.

“None of them should be in a three-year-old body,” Osbourne said about the findings of the toxicology report.

Hollywood police officers found three-year-old Ahziya dead a few days after Osceola reported him missing prompting a search that also involved Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Seminole Tribe police officers.

Osbourne told the jury that Ahziya had suffered a “laceration on the chin,” had a “contusion” between his ear and cheek” and had suffered “injuries on the interior side of the neck.”

The jury also looked at X-rays of Ahziya’s broken leg, which Osbourne said likely caused him to suffer pain.

“I don’t believe it was treated,” Osbourne said later adding, “I don’t believe the child could have survived without medical attention.”

Analiz Osceola faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, child neglect, and providing false information to law enforcement.

Related stories

Local10.com 2015 archives