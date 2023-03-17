Miami-Dade celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 2 street festivals

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Revelers thirsty for Guinness beer and whiskey, the tunes of bagpipes, and all things Irish took over two street festivals in honor of St. Patrick on Friday night in Miami-Dade County.

CORAL GABLES

Green took over John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant on Friday evening in Coral Gables where a Harp Lager is free with the purchase of a shot of whiskey.

The pub at 253 Miracle Mile is co-hosting the 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival in partnership with Coral Gables and the Irish Consulate in the area of Miracle Mile and Salzedo Street.

There is a drink package for about $119 available on Eventbrite. Admission is free.

MIAMI’S WYNWOOD

Swarm is giving away a free green beer with RSVP on Eventbrite before 9 p.m.

They are hosting the St. Pat’s Wynwood street festival with the Tullamore D.E.W., a brand of Irish whiskey, as the highlight on Northwest Second Avenue and 22 Lane.

The festival, which includes food trucks and street vendors, ends at 3 a.m., Saturday.

TIP: Remember that Uber, Lyft, and other ridesharing pickup services can be scheduled ahead of time.

