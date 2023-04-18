10 eARTh Day Art Contest finalists exhibit works at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is exhibiting the artwork of 10 South Florida students who repurposed recycled items to compete for a prize that will benefit their school’s art department.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is exhibiting the artwork of 10 South Florida students who repurposed recycled items to compete for a prize that will benefit their school’s art department.

The students are the finalists of the WPLG-TV Local 10′s sixth annual eARTh Day Art Contest, and they represent six public and private schools in Miami-Dade County and four in Broward County.

The art exhibit is at FLL’s Terminal 3 in the pre-security area at the check-in level, and it will be up until April 30. FLL estimates more than 15,000 travelers pass through the area daily.

“They see it from a distance. When they come up closer to see what it’s about, they are just amazed about how the artwork is created because it is made with all of these discarded objects, such as cardboard boxes,” Christina Roldan, FLL’s public art project manager, said adding a passenger already offered to buy one of the works.

A panel selected the 10 finalists of the eARTh Day Art Contest, the public will select the winning school, and Local 10 News will announce the winner, who will take $4,500 to their school’s art department, on Earth Day, April 22.

A woman takes a picture of artwork by one of the eARTh Day Art Contest finalists on display at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The finalists in Miami-Dade are Calusa Elementary School, Hialeah Elementary School, Sunset Elementary School, Kenwood K-8 Center, Saint Mary’s Cathedral, and Booker T. Washington Senior High.

The finalists in Broward are Tropical Elementary School, Surf Skate Science Homeschool Co-op, Saint David Catholic School, and Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School.

Mark Gale, the chief executive officer and director of aviation at FLL, released a statement.

“We strive to enhance the airport guest experience through a variety of art installations and exhibitions that reflect aspects of our community and region,” Gale wrote. “As such we are delighted for the opportunity to showcase the creative and eco-friendly artworks of finalists in Local 10′s eARTh Day Art Contest for FLL Travelers and employees to enjoy.”

The Local 10′s eARTh Day Art Contest has awarded $22,500 to five schools since its inception in 2018. For more information about how to vote for this year’s winner, visit this page.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this report.