Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigate I-95 shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooter fired at a moving car along Interstate 95 on Monday morning in Miami-Dade County, police said.

A woman and her mother were in the car traveling northbound and were approaching Northwest 151 Street when the shooting happened in the Golden Glades area, police said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded and Miami-Dade Police Department police officers were assisting during the investigation that involved witness video.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez and Photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier contributed to this report.