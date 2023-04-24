Local 10 News granted access to Israel Defense Forces training base

TEL AVIV – Israel is celebrating 75 years of independence this week and security is tight after the latest terror attack in Jerusalem.

At 8 p.m. a nationwide moment of silence and stillness began a memorial day that honor’s Israel’s fallen soldiers and those killed in terror attacks.

A 39-year old Palestinian father of five accelerated through an open air market in Jerusalem on Monday, ramming into at least five people before an armed Israeli shot him through the windshield.

A similar ram attack in Tel Aviv killed an Italian tourist on a beachside bike path two weeks ago.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed pain and the price of terrorism.

It’s what the Israeli Defense Forces Homeland Command trains for, responding to wherever the danger is happening when called into action.

Israel’s search and rescue brigade was one of the groups that came to Surfside following the collapse of the Champlain Towers building during June of 2021.

Reem Zabari was right there on the mountain of grief with IDF’s team of 50, assisting South Florida first responders in the rescue and recovery efforts.

“Working 24/7 without sleep or rest,” Zabari recalled.

The IDF allowed Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg to see them training on their base in Ramla.