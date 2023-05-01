Family distraught after teen killed in apparent accidental shooting

Family members have been left devastated following the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members have been left devastated following the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

It happened on April 26 at a mobile home park in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood. Now the family of Barry Ellis is preparing to lay him to rest.

The teen died last week after an apparent accidental shooting.

Ellis’ mother, Latasha Goldwire, said in a statement that the family is saddened over the untimely death of her firstborn son.

It was last Wednesday when police swarmed a mobile home park in West Little River after reports came in that a teen had been shot.

Ellis collapsed outside of a trailer home with blood coming from his chest. He was rushed to the hospital but did not make it.

Officers were seen searching Soar Park, located directly behind the mobile home park, for evidence the following day.

Friday, two days after the shooting, 16-year-old Davad Brooks turned himself in to police.

According to authorities, Brooks told officers he and Ellis were with a group of friends showing off a gun. Brooks then accidentally discharged the weapon, shooting Ellis in the chest. He claimed the shooting was not intentional.

Ellis’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the teen’s funeral, and the link can be found by clicking here.