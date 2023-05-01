Golden Beach sergeant has ‘long road to recovery ahead of him’ after shooting in Broward

A carjacking suspect shot Sgt. Joseph Bautista, of the Golden Glades Police Department, twice on Saturday in Broward County, police said.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A police officer was recovering from surgery on Monday after a carjacking suspect shot him during a pursuit involving law enforcement agencies from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Jordan Christophe, a carjacking suspect, stands accused of shooting Sgt. Joseph Bautista, of the Golden Glades Police Department, twice on Saturday morning in Broward County.

Madison Berndt and Uzi Hardoon, who organized a fundraiser on behalf of Nancy Interiano Bautista, reported the Golden Beach sergeant, a father of two, suffered “serious” injuries to his arm and shoulder and has “a long road to recovery ahead of him.”

From left: Jordan Elijah Christophe, 23, and Marvens Vauze Declasse, 28.

At about 3:15 a.m., on Saturday, Christophe and Marvens Declasse were speeding northbound in a stolen car on Ocean Boulevard, police said.

Police officers with the Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach and Hollywood police departments were involved in the pursuit, police said.

Christophe, 23, and Declasse, 28, jumped out of the car after a crash at Hallandale Beach Boulevard, and took off running — and Bautista followed them, police said.

After the shooting, fire rescue personnel took Bautista to Memorial Regional Hospital where he remained on Monday, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Detectives recovered Christophe’s gun and the stolen car, police said. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

