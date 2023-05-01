Police: Boca Raton woman refused to stop for officer; arrested later

Boca Raton woman arrested more than a month after a police chase

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A Boca Raton woman was arrested more than a month after a police chase through the streets of South Florida.

A Coral Springs Police officer said he spotted a red Nissan Versa speeding northbound on State Road 7 on March 7.

The Coral Springs officer said he tried to pull over the Versa several times.

The officer said he engaged his flashing red and blue lights and siren, and used his vehicle PA system to order the driver of the Versa to stop.

According to the incident report, the officer said the driver “reached speeds of approximately seventy miles-per-hour before I lost visual. The aforementioned vehicle also passed multiple other vehicles and displayed a wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property.”

The officer said he then gave up the chase.

He then checked Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles records and found that the Versa was registered to Samantha Neuber, 25.

He reviewed Neuber’s license photograph and confirmed that Neuber was the woman he saw driving the Versa.

A warrant was issued for Neuber and she was arrested on April 22.

Neuber was booked into jail and charged with felony counts of fleeing with disregard of safety to persons and fleeing at a high speed.