3 families suffer after gunman injures man, kills boy, commits suicide in Broward

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A few days after a shooting, two families were grieving and another was in anguish on Saturday afternoon in South Florida.

One lost 12-year-old Syed Nabigh Ali, a 5th-grade student who enjoyed playing chess and went out with his older brother because he wanted ice cream. Another lost Darren Rosenthal, 29, who deputies considered a murder suspect.

On Thursday night, Rosenthal fired a weapon injuring a man, who had to be hospitalized, and killing Syed before making a decision to kill himself, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives. They did not release the identity of the man injured.

The shootings were at about 11:15 p.m., at the 7-Eleven store, at 800 Stirling Road, in Dania Beach. Syed’s older brother, Syed Talaal Ali, said he witnessed it all.

He was at his brother’s Islamic funeral and burial on Friday at the Muslim Cemetery of Miami-Dade, at 17551 NW 137 Ave., near Hialeah.

“It just breaks my heart to know that I was there with him when it happened and I couldn’t do anything,” he said. “Honestly, he was a very kind and loving person and there was no one who hated him, everyone loved him.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477

