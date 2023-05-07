Prince Harry flies over 20 hours for night in London, 2-hour coronation ceremony

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Ben Stansall/POOL photo via AP)

LONDON – Prince Harry was in a rush to get in and out of London. He endured two 11-hour-long commercial flights to and from Los Angeles to be at the two-hour coronation ceremony.

The British media reported the Duke of Sussex traveled from Los Angeles to London on an American Airlines flight on Friday, and he was still wearing his Christian Dior suit when his British Airways return flight was delayed about 20 minutes on Saturday.

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The 38-year-old father spent Friday night in London without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He missed his son’s 4th birthday on Saturday in California to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla.

While at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry sat next to Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank. He was behind a few rows of working royals, including his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who didn’t get a chance to interact with him.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)s

His 74-year-old father excluded him from appearing on the balcony where the newly crowned monarchs watched a military aviation spectacle. It included the Red Arrows conducting a flypast over Buckingham Palace while leaving behind a trail of red, blue, and white smoke.

Prince Harry resigned from his royal role in 2020 and moved to Montecino, Califonia. He talked to Oprah in 2021, released the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary in 2022, and disclosed there was a family rift when he published “Spare,” his best-selling memoir, earlier this year.

Princess Lilibet turns two on June 4.

More photos of Prince Harry

Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and his sons Prince William, left and Prince Harry wait for the coffin of Princess Diana to be loaded into a hearse outside of Westminster Abbey, in London on Sept. 6, 1997. An explosive memoir reveals many facets of Prince Harry, from bereaved boy and troubled teen to wartime soldier and unhappy royal. From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, Spare exposes deeply personal details about Harry and the wider royal family. It is dominated by Harry's rivalry with brother Prince William and the death of the boys mother, Princess Diana in 1997. (John Gaps III, Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP1997)

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, 18, punches the air as he leaves Eton College on his last day at the top public school where he has been a pupil for five years, in Windsor, England, on June 12, 2003. An explosive memoir reveals many facets of Prince Harry, from bereaved boy and troubled teen to wartime soldier and unhappy royal. From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, Spare exposes deeply personal details about Harry and the wider royal family. It is dominated by Harry's rivalry with brother Prince William and the death of the boys mother, Princess Diana in 1997. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File) (AP2003)

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are fulfilling their last royal commitment Monday March 9, 2020 when they appear at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. It is the last time they will be seen at work with the entire Windsor clan before they fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. (Aaron Chown/pool photo via AP, file)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and from left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. King Charles III will hope to keep a lid on those tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for the new kings coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who wont be attending. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)