Prince Harry flies over 20 hours for night in London, 2-hour coronation ceremony

LONDON – Prince Harry was in a rush to get in and out of London. He endured two 11-hour-long commercial flights to and from Los Angeles to be at the two-hour coronation ceremony.
The British media reported the Duke of Sussex traveled from Los Angeles to London on an American Airlines flight on Friday, and he was still wearing his Christian Dior suit when his British Airways return flight was delayed about 20 minutes on Saturday.
The 38-year-old father spent Friday night in London without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He missed his son’s 4th birthday on Saturday in California to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla.
While at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry sat next to Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank. He was behind a few rows of working royals, including his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who didn’t get a chance to interact with him.
His 74-year-old father excluded him from appearing on the balcony where the newly crowned monarchs watched a military aviation spectacle. It included the Red Arrows conducting a flypast over Buckingham Palace while leaving behind a trail of red, blue, and white smoke.
Prince Harry resigned from his royal role in 2020 and moved to Montecino, Califonia. He talked to Oprah in 2021, released the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary in 2022, and disclosed there was a family rift when he published “Spare,” his best-selling memoir, earlier this year.
Princess Lilibet turns two on June 4.
