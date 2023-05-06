WATCH LIVE: King Charles III’s coronation day to start with procession

LONDON – Latest live update: Military bands are marching down central London streets and hundreds of servicemen and servicewomen are beginning to take their positions along the procession route ahead of King Charles III’s coronation. Read more >

Troops march outside the Palace of Westminster ahead of Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The British monarchy entered a new age on Saturday in London, and for the first time in the history of the empire, people from around the globe were able to watch the coronation from their cellphones.

At 73, King Charles III’s vow after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 — after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne — was to commit to “lifelong service” for Britain and 14 other countries.

Foot Guards march at the Mall in preparation for the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Camilla Parker Bowles’s journey to the crown was messy. She attended the then Prince Charles’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

It was later revealed that she and Prince Charles had a long-time affair and after more than 11 years of marriage and two sons, he got divorced on Aug. 28, 1996.

Police ride on horsebacks at the Mall before coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Diana, Princess of Wales, died on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris, after a car crash. Her sons were 12 and 15 years old.

Prince Charles’s next wedding was on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall, and becomes the Duchess of Cornwall, and now Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

PROCESSION TO THE ABBEY:

RELIGIOUS SERVICE: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will preside over the solemn service. For the first time, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh leaders will take part in the coronation. Read more >

MUSIC DURING SERVICE: The program for the king’s coronation ceremony includes older music and new compositions as the palace seeks to blend traditional and modern elements that reflect the realities of modern Britain. Read more >

NEXT HEIR TO THE THRONE: At 40, William, Prince of Wales, as the heir.

Prince George of Wales

Catherine “Kate” Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will be with her children Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also be in attendance. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed he had victimized her too.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, stepped away from his official duties in 2020, but he arrived in London on Friday and will be attending. He revealed there was a royal family rift in “Spare,” his memoir published in January, after a Netflix documentary last year and an Oprah interview in 2021.

The king’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two grandchildren Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his 4th birthday, and Princess Lilibet will not be in attendance.

GUESTS: 2,800 at the abbey

First Lady Jill Biden, 71, and her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden will be representing the United States on Saturday, and not President Joe Biden, who is abiding by the tradition that U.S. presidents shun coronations.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, will carry the Sword of State

Petty Officer Amy Taylor will carry the Sword of Offering

Francis Dymoke, a farmer, will be The King’s Champion

PROCESSION TO THE PALACE:

PALACE BALCONY: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family, will make an appearance on the palace balcony.

FLYOVER:

SECURITY: More than 9,000 police officers are expected to patrol London on coronation day, along with 2,500 law specialist members of law enforcement, including marine police. Read more >

PROTEST: Authorities expect more than 1,500 protesters to meet at Trafalgar Square. Read more >

THE BIG HELP OUT: The three-day coronation weekend, which begins on Saturday, includes a national Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday. Windsor Castle will host a concert on Sunday night with different light shows and displays across the country. On Monday, the royal family is encouraging The Big Help Out, a national day of volunteering.

Britain's King Charles III greets wellwishers outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, May 5, 2023 a day before his coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Prince William pulls the first pint of Kingmaker, a new brew celebrating the coronation of King Charles III, as he and the Princess of Wales visit the Dog & Duck pub in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023, to hear how it's preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the weekend.

Britain's King Charles III receives the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 3, 2023.

April 30: ‘Woolly delinquents’ celebrate Charles’ coronation in yarn

The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023.

April 25: Coronation gives tourism boost, but UK economy still reeling

April 16: More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation

April 12: Palace: Prince Harry to attend his father’s May 6 coronation

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday April 4, 2023, in which King Charles III and the Queen Consort will travel to the coronation. King Charles III is taking a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest coronation that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday April 9, 2023.

March 3: Oil for Charles III’s coronation consecrated in Jerusalem

Feb. 18: Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort visit Brick Lane in east London, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023, to meet with charities and businesses. King Charles III will be crowned Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in an event full of all the pageantry Britain can muster.

Jan. 21: Britain urges parties, volunteering to accompany coronation

Dec. 3, 2022: St. Edward’s Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation

Sept. 18, 2022: Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022.

Sept. 15, 2022: Thousands continue to line up to see queen’s coffin

Sept. 13, 2022: King Charles to Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London

King Charles III speaks during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died Sept. 8 and he was officially proclaimed Britains monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony broadcast for the first time on television.

Sept. 9, 2022: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’

