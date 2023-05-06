3 Black women born in Caribbean make history during King Charles III’s coronation

LONDON – Three Black Caribbean women — who had already made British history — made history again on Saturday in London for their service during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The women who played significant roles during the sacred ritual at Westminster Abbey were born in Trinidad and Tobago’s town of Pointe-A-Pierre; Guyana’s city of Georgetown; and Jamaica’s city of Montego Bay. All former colonies obtained independence from the British Empire.
Valerie Ann Amos, a Guyanese-British politician and diplomat; and Floella Benjamin, a Trinidadian-British politician and businesswoman, both hold British nobility ranks. Rev. Rose Hudson-Wilkin, a Jamaican-British Anglican prelate, serves as Suffragan Bishop of Dover in the Diocese of Canterbury.
Baroness Amos of Brondesbury had already made history when she was invested in the Order of the Garter last year and when she became the first Black woman to serve in a British cabinet and as leader of the House of Lords from 2003 to 2007.
The king entrusted Amos, 73, to join the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the act of recognition at the beginning of the coronation ceremony. She held The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove, a gold and silver rod decorated with the white dove of the Holy Ghost.
The priceless relic has encrusted rose diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and spinels. Experts also know it as “the Rod of Equity and Mercy” because it represents the king’s spiritual role. Charles II held it during his coronation ceremony in 1661.
Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham, the chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, made British history when she became the first Black actress to become a peer in the House of Lords in 2010. The king entrusted her to carry The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.
The king also entrusted Hudson-Wilkin, who made British history as the first Black woman to become a bishop in the Church of England in 2019, with The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove, a scepter made out of an ivory rod and gold that also features the white dove of the Holy Ghost.
The relic’s history: Mary of Modena was the first queen consort to hold it and the first to participate in a coronation ceremony in 1685 since the restoration of the British monarchy in 1660 when Charles II returned from exile.
The historic irony: The royal relics that the three Black women held during Charles III’s coronation were supplied to the royal family by Robert Vyner, who was involved in, and benefitted from, the transatlantic slave trade, as a signatory of the Royal African Charter in 1672.
Highlights of the coronation
The British monarchy entered a new age on Saturday.
For the first time in the history of the empire, people from around the globe were able to watch the intricacies of a royal coronation from their cellphones.
Cameras in London followed King Charles III’s every move after he left Buckingham Palace for a procession to Westminster Abbey on a rainy morning.
At 73, he ascended in September when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 — after her unprecedented seven decades on the throne. The 40th sovereign to be enthroned in the abbey turned 74 in November.
Members of the royal family and supporters from around the world — including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden — waited at Westminster Abbey for their arrival.
Once at the abbey’s altar, a boy approached the king, who then repeated a vow in front of his more than 2,000 guests: “I come not to be served, but to serve.”
During the ceremony, which included bejeweled relics and symbolism that goes back centuries, there was a new commitment to inclusiveness.
A Black gospel choir performed a newly composed “Alleluia.” Women, including Rev. Rose Josephine Hudson-Wilkin who was born in Jamaica, served as clergy. The king promised to serve with “justice and mercy,” and later after the sound of trumpets, the crowd followed the rousing cheer of “God Save the King!”
At the abbey, before and after the ceremony, the queen walked in and walked out behind the king and the clergy, as part of an unlikely journey to the throne.
Once the ritual was completed, the king and queen emerged from the abbey to the sound of the bells that have historically announced when a king or queen has been crowned.
Amid high security, members of the military, who had practiced for months, marched during the biggest parade in London since 1953.
The royal family traveled down a path that was surrounded by witnesses who had traveled far and wide — some of whom had camped out for days — with a resolve to witness the parade even if it rained.
The reign of King Charles IIII comes amid the Russian war in Ukraine, friction with China, rising inflation, an energy crisis, and the consequences of Brexit.
Yet to be announced on Saturday was the exact public cost of a ceremony of a symbolic head of state that represents the continuity of British royal tradition — but without the executive or political power.
The expense comes amid the United Kingdom’s weakening support of the monarchy as an institution that has evolved to operate as an independent charity.
It’s a rising feeling that Prince Harry, 38, known as a royal rebel, has come to embody.
TUMULTUOUS LOVE STORY
Camilla Parker Bowles’s journey to the crown was messy.
Camilla Shand met Prince Charles as a single woman. She wed Andrew Parker Bowles on July 4, 1973, and attended the then prince’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
She divorced Andrew in 1995, as the public learned that she and Prince Charles had a long-time affair that had pained the Princess of Wales.
After more than 11 years of marriage and two sons, the prince and the princess got divorced on Aug. 28, 1996.
Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris, after a car crash. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 12 and 15 years old.
Prince Charles’s second wedding was on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall. His second wife then became the Duchess of Cornwall.
It was Queen Elizabeth II’s wish that Camilla become queen consort.
On Saturday, she watched her husband go from heir to monarch. She wore an ivory silk gown by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield that was embroidered in gold and silver. She also wore Queen Victoria’s earrings and necklace with 25 large diamonds
At the conclusion of the ceremony, she left the abbey wearing Queen Mary’s crown — except it didn’t have the Kohinoor diamond, which has a murky past that critics have come to associate with a colonial legacy of looting.
The coronation guide
PROCESSION TO THE ABBEY
The monarchs rode the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which has modern comforts, from the palace to Westminster Abbey.
ANGLICAN SERVICE
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will preside over the solemn service. For the first time, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh leaders will take part in the coronation. Read more >
The oath was modified to add that the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”
The ceremony included anointment oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land.
The king wore The Robe of State to arrive at the abbey.
During the ceremony, he changed into the Supertunica, the Robe Royal, and the Imperial Robe.
The king left the abbey wearing the Robe of Estate.
While placing both hands on an Authorized King James Bible, the king said, “I Charles do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant” and will “secure the Protestant succession to the throne.”
THE CROWNS
The king’s 2 crowns
St. Edward’s Crown: The solid gold crown weighs 4.6 pounds. It’s a replica of the original 1649 crown.
It features four rubies, 11 emeralds, 17 sapphires, 2,868 diamonds, tourmalines, amethysts, aquamarines, zircons, garnet, spinel topazes, and peridot.
It has a cross, decorated by crisscrossed arches, and a purple velvet cap. It was made for the 1661 coronation. King Charles III will never wear it again in public.
Imperial State Crown
The king wore a much lighter crown to return to the palace that features the Cullinan II, a 317.4 carats gem.
Her crown: The queen wore Queen Mary’s silver and gold crown without the Koh-i-Noor diamond that came from a mine in India thousands of years ago.
After Persian ruler Nader Shah stole it during his 1739 invasion, historians believe it returned to India in 1813 after Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh recovered it from the Afghan Durrani dynasty.
The historical record includes a document that Singh’s 10-year-old descendant Duleep Singh signed in 1849 to give away the diamond to the British.
There is also a record of Queen Victoria wearing it as a brooch and displaying it publicly in 1851 and of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother having it placed on the crown in 1937. The claims on the diamond have ranged from the Taliban in Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.
MONARCH’S RELICS
The Sovereign Orb: A cross mounted on a globe decorated with emeralds, rubies, sapphires, rose-cut diamonds, and pearls symbolizes the Christian world.
The Scepters: The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross features the 530.2 carats Cullinan I stone. The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove features rose diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and spinels. The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove is made out of an ivory rod and gold that features the white dove of the Holy Ghost.
The Spoon: The Archbishop of Canterbury poured the holy oil from Jerusalem into the 10.5-inch relic before anointing the king.
The Chair: The 6 feet 9 inches tall oak chair encloses the Stone of Scone, a slab of sandstone from Scotland.
MUSIC
During the service: The program for the king’s coronation ceremony included both older music and new compositions. Read more >
NEXT HEIR TO THE THRONE
At 40, William, Prince of Wales, arrived with Catherine “Kate” Middleton, the Princess of Wales and future queen.
During the ceremony, the 40-year-old prince pledged his loyalty and allegiance to the king.
THE ROYAL FAMILY GUESTS
- The Princess of Wales has become a British fashion icon.
For the coronation, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress made out of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion. The embroidery featured the emblems of the rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock. She also wore Princess Diana’s pearl and diamond earrings.
- Nine-year-old Prince George of Wales served as a Page of Honor.
- Prince George’s 5-year-old brother Prince Louis also attended the service and participated in the parade.
- Prince George’s 8-year-old sister Prince Charlotte also witnessed both the ceremony and the parade. She and her mother wore matching headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen that were made of silver bullion, crystal, and silver threadwork.
- Not all of the members of the royal family enjoyed the popular embrace of everyone in the audience.
- Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also be in attendance. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed he had victimized her too.
- Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, stepped away from his official duties in 2020, but he arrived in London on Friday and will be attending.
- Prince Harry revealed there was a royal family rift in “Spare,” his memoir published in January, after a Netflix documentary last year and an Oprah interview in 2021.
- The king’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two grandchildren Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his 4th birthday, and Princess Lilibet will not be in attendance.
GUESTS
Over 2,800 guests were at the abbey during the service including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Rishi Sunak, the first Hindu to who serves as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party, delivered a statement during the service. He arrived Akshata Narayan Murty, an Indian heiress and venture capitalist who wed him in 2009.
- First Lady Jill Biden, 71, represented the United States on Saturday, and not President Joe Biden, who is abiding by the tradition that U.S. presidents shun coronations.
- First Lady Biden was with her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
- Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, will carry the Sword of State.
- There were eight former and current British prime ministers and a list of judges who decided to stick with tradition and wear wigs.
- The English celebrities included Judi Dench and Emma Thompson.
- The celebrities representing the U.S. were Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who will be performing during a concert Sunday.
- Petty Officer Amy Taylor will carry the Sword of Offering
- Francis Dymoke, a farmer, will be The King’s Champion
PROCESSION TO THE PALACE
The king and queen rode back to the palace in the Gold State Coach, which was built out of wood in 1762 under the reign of King George III.
PALACE BALCONY
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family made a public appearance in front of a cheering crowd.
Prince George, his parents, and his siblings stood by the king and queen. Prince Harry was absent.
FLYOVER
Five formations of military helicopters flew over despite the rain.
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, followed with a short display of a trail of blue, white, and red smoke.
SECURITY
More than 9,000 police officers are expected to patrol London on coronation day, along with 2,500 law specialist members of law enforcement, including marine police. Read more >
PROTEST: Authorities expect more than 1,500 protesters to meet at Trafalgar Square. Read more >
Anti-monarchy organizations reported on social media that some of their members had been arrested during protests in London.
THE BIG HELP OUT
The three-day coronation weekend, which started on Saturday, includes a national Coronation Big Lunch and other celebrations on Sunday and volunteering on Monday.
Windsor Castle will host a concert on Sunday night that only the local BBC will be airing. There will also be different light shows and displays across the country.
On Monday, the royal family is encouraging The Big Help Out, a day of volunteering and small community events.
Complete coverage
May 6: Coronation Day
Morning reports
Military flies over newly crowned monarchs
10 a.m. report
ARCHIVES
Reports before coronation
May 5
May 4
May 3
May 2
April 30: ‘Woolly delinquents’ celebrate Charles’ coronation in yarn
April 29
April 25: Coronation gives tourism boost, but UK economy still reeling
April 16: More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation
April 12: Palace: Prince Harry to attend his father’s May 6 coronation
April 4
March 3: Oil for Charles III’s coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
Feb. 18: Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Jan. 21: Britain urges parties, volunteering to accompany coronation
Dec. 3, 2022: St. Edward’s Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation
Sept. 18, 2022: Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years
Sept. 15, 2022: Thousands continue to line up to see queen’s coffin
Sept. 13, 2022: King Charles to Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London
Sept. 10, 2022
Sept. 9, 2022: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
Sept. 8, 2022
Watch live on Saturday
Torres contributed to this report from Miami.