3 Black women born in Caribbean make history during King Charles III’s coronation

Baroness Floella Benjamin speaks during the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The unveiling of the statue - of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases on Wednesday will mark Windrush Day. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON – Three Black Caribbean women — who had already made British history — made history again on Saturday in London for their service during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The women who played significant roles during the sacred ritual at Westminster Abbey were born in Trinidad and Tobago’s town of Pointe-A-Pierre; Guyana’s city of Georgetown; and Jamaica’s city of Montego Bay. All former colonies obtained independence from the British Empire.

Valerie Ann Amos, a Guyanese-British politician and diplomat; and Floella Benjamin, a Trinidadian-British politician and businesswoman, both hold British nobility ranks. Rev. Rose Hudson-Wilkin, a Jamaican-British Anglican prelate, serves as Suffragan Bishop of Dover in the Diocese of Canterbury.

Britain's King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP) (PA)

Baroness Amos of Brondesbury had already made history when she was invested in the Order of the Garter last year and when she became the first Black woman to serve in a British cabinet and as leader of the House of Lords from 2003 to 2007.

The king entrusted Amos, 73, to join the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the act of recognition at the beginning of the coronation ceremony. She held The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove, a gold and silver rod decorated with the white dove of the Holy Ghost.

The priceless relic has encrusted rose diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and spinels. Experts also know it as “the Rod of Equity and Mercy” because it represents the king’s spiritual role. Charles II held it during his coronation ceremony in 1661.

Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham, the chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, made British history when she became the first Black actress to become a peer in the House of Lords in 2010. The king entrusted her to carry The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The king also entrusted Hudson-Wilkin, who made British history as the first Black woman to become a bishop in the Church of England in 2019, with The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove, a scepter made out of an ivory rod and gold that also features the white dove of the Holy Ghost.

The relic’s history: Mary of Modena was the first queen consort to hold it and the first to participate in a coronation ceremony in 1685 since the restoration of the British monarchy in 1660 when Charles II returned from exile.

The historic irony: The royal relics that the three Black women held during Charles III’s coronation were supplied to the royal family by Robert Vyner, who was involved in, and benefitted from, the transatlantic slave trade, as a signatory of the Royal African Charter in 1672.

Highlights of the coronation

The British monarchy entered a new age on Saturday.

For the first time in the history of the empire, people from around the globe were able to watch the intricacies of a royal coronation from their cellphones.

A young girl holds onto a lamp post to gain view ahead of the procession of King Charles III to Westminster Abbey for his coronation in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cameras in London followed King Charles III’s every move after he left Buckingham Palace for a procession to Westminster Abbey on a rainy morning.

At 73, he ascended in September when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 — after her unprecedented seven decades on the throne. The 40th sovereign to be enthroned in the abbey turned 74 in November.

Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony on a screen in Hyde park, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Members of the royal family and supporters from around the world — including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden — waited at Westminster Abbey for their arrival.

Once at the abbey’s altar, a boy approached the king, who then repeated a vow in front of his more than 2,000 guests: “I come not to be served, but to serve.”

Well-wishers line the route of the King's Procession, a two-kilometer (1.2-mile) stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Sebastien Bozon/Pool Photo via AP)

During the ceremony, which included bejeweled relics and symbolism that goes back centuries, there was a new commitment to inclusiveness.

A Black gospel choir performed a newly composed “Alleluia.” Women, including Rev. Rose Josephine Hudson-Wilkin who was born in Jamaica, served as clergy. The king promised to serve with “justice and mercy,” and later after the sound of trumpets, the crowd followed the rousing cheer of “God Save the King!”

The procession is on the way to Buckingham Palace after coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

At the abbey, before and after the ceremony, the queen walked in and walked out behind the king and the clergy, as part of an unlikely journey to the throne.

Once the ritual was completed, the king and queen emerged from the abbey to the sound of the bells that have historically announced when a king or queen has been crowned.

Royal fans watch the Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony on a screen in Hyde park, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amid high security, members of the military, who had practiced for months, marched during the biggest parade in London since 1953.

The royal family traveled down a path that was surrounded by witnesses who had traveled far and wide — some of whom had camped out for days — with a resolve to witness the parade even if it rained.

Coldstream Guards marching ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

The reign of King Charles IIII comes amid the Russian war in Ukraine, friction with China, rising inflation, an energy crisis, and the consequences of Brexit.

Yet to be announced on Saturday was the exact public cost of a ceremony of a symbolic head of state that represents the continuity of British royal tradition — but without the executive or political power.

People sit on tribunes in the rain next to Buckingham Palace prior to the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The expense comes amid the United Kingdom’s weakening support of the monarchy as an institution that has evolved to operate as an independent charity.

It’s a rising feeling that Prince Harry, 38, known as a royal rebel, has come to embody.

A girl wearing a crown waves a Union Jack flag before the start of Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony on The Mall, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TUMULTUOUS LOVE STORY

Camilla Parker Bowles’s journey to the crown was messy.

Camilla Shand met Prince Charles as a single woman. She wed Andrew Parker Bowles on July 4, 1973, and attended the then prince’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Members of the public gather near Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturay, May 6, 2023. (Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

She divorced Andrew in 1995, as the public learned that she and Prince Charles had a long-time affair that had pained the Princess of Wales.

After more than 11 years of marriage and two sons, the prince and the princess got divorced on Aug. 28, 1996.

Royal fans wait for Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony in Hyde Park, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris, after a car crash. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 12 and 15 years old.

Prince Charles’s second wedding was on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall. His second wife then became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Royal fans take their seats where they can watch the procession of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It was Queen Elizabeth II’s wish that Camilla become queen consort.

On Saturday, she watched her husband go from heir to monarch. She wore an ivory silk gown by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield that was embroidered in gold and silver. She also wore Queen Victoria’s earrings and necklace with 25 large diamonds

At the conclusion of the ceremony, she left the abbey wearing Queen Mary’s crown — except it didn’t have the Kohinoor diamond, which has a murky past that critics have come to associate with a colonial legacy of looting.

The coronation guide

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are on the way to the coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PROCESSION TO THE ABBEY

The monarchs rode the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which has modern comforts, from the palace to Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past the Palace of Westminster on the way to their coronation ceremony, in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANGLICAN SERVICE

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will preside over the solemn service. For the first time, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh leaders will take part in the coronation. Read more >

The oath was modified to add that the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”

The ceremony included anointment oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, centre right, attends the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

THE ERMINE ROBES

The king wore The Robe of State to arrive at the abbey.

Britain's King Charles III arrives for his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP) (PA)

During the ceremony, he changed into the Supertunica, the Robe Royal, and the Imperial Robe.

The king left the abbey wearing the Robe of Estate.

CORONATION BIBLE

Britain's King Charles III during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP) (PA)

While placing both hands on an Authorized King James Bible, the king said, “I Charles do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant” and will “secure the Protestant succession to the throne.”

THE CROWNS

The king’s 2 crowns

Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

St. Edward’s Crown: The solid gold crown weighs 4.6 pounds. It’s a replica of the original 1649 crown.

King Charles III sits as he is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP) (WPA Rota)

It features four rubies, 11 emeralds, 17 sapphires, 2,868 diamonds, tourmalines, amethysts, aquamarines, zircons, garnet, spinel topazes, and peridot.

Britain's King Charles III wears St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP) (PA)

It has a cross, decorated by crisscrossed arches, and a purple velvet cap. It was made for the 1661 coronation. King Charles III will never wear it again in public.

Imperial State Crown

Britain's King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, following the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP) (WPA ROTA)

The king wore a much lighter crown to return to the palace that features the Cullinan II, a 317.4 carats gem.

Britain's King Charles III departs Westminster Abbey after his coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Her crown: The queen wore Queen Mary’s silver and gold crown without the Koh-i-Noor diamond that came from a mine in India thousands of years ago.

After Persian ruler Nader Shah stole it during his 1739 invasion, historians believe it returned to India in 1813 after Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh recovered it from the Afghan Durrani dynasty.

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla depart Westminster Abbey after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The historical record includes a document that Singh’s 10-year-old descendant Duleep Singh signed in 1849 to give away the diamond to the British.

There is also a record of Queen Victoria wearing it as a brooch and displaying it publicly in 1851 and of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother having it placed on the crown in 1937. The claims on the diamond have ranged from the Taliban in Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.

MONARCH’S RELICS

The Sovereign Orb: A cross mounted on a globe decorated with emeralds, rubies, sapphires, rose-cut diamonds, and pearls symbolizes the Christian world.

The Scepters: The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross features the 530.2 carats Cullinan I stone. The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove features rose diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and spinels. The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove is made out of an ivory rod and gold that features the white dove of the Holy Ghost.

FILE - The Ampulla and Coronation Spoon (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

The Spoon: The Archbishop of Canterbury poured the holy oil from Jerusalem into the 10.5-inch relic before anointing the king.

The Chair: The 6 feet 9 inches tall oak chair encloses the Stone of Scone, a slab of sandstone from Scotland.

FILE - The Coronation Chair i(Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP, file) (WPA Rota)

MUSIC

During the service: The program for the king’s coronation ceremony included both older music and new compositions. Read more >

NEXT HEIR TO THE THRONE

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

At 40, William, Prince of Wales, arrived with Catherine “Kate” Middleton, the Princess of Wales and future queen.

Britain's Prince William touches St Edward's Crown on King Charles III's head during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP) (PA)

During the ceremony, the 40-year-old prince pledged his loyalty and allegiance to the king.

THE ROYAL FAMILY GUESTS

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince Willian arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Peter Tarry/Pool Photo via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has become a British fashion icon.

For the coronation, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress made out of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion. The embroidery featured the emblems of the rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock. She also wore Princess Diana’s pearl and diamond earrings.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales make their way along the Mall following the Coronation ceremony Saturday, May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms took place at Westminster Abbey. (Charles McQuillan/pool photo via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

Nine-year-old Prince George of Wales served as a Page of Honor.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. (Dan Charity/pool photo via AP) (Dan Charity / Commissioned by the Sun)

Prince George’s 5-year-old brother Prince Louis also attended the service and participated in the parade.

Prince Louis, Page of Honour Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

Prince George’s 8-year-old sister Prince Charlotte also witnessed both the ceremony and the parade. She and her mother wore matching headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen that were made of silver bullion, crystal, and silver threadwork.

Princess Charlotte departs Westminster Abbey after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Not all of the members of the royal family enjoyed the popular embrace of everyone in the audience.

Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also be in attendance. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed he had victimized her too.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, stepped away from his official duties in 2020, but he arrived in London on Friday and will be attending.

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Harry revealed there was a royal family rift in “Spare,” his memoir published in January, after a Netflix documentary last year and an Oprah interview in 2021.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

The king’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two grandchildren Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his 4th birthday, and Princess Lilibet will not be in attendance.

Britain's Princess Anne arrives at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Peter Tarry/Pool Photo via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

GUESTS

Over 2,800 guests were at the abbey during the service including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty await the arrival of Britain's King Charles III and, Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

Rishi Sunak, the first Hindu to who serves as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party, delivered a statement during the service. He arrived Akshata Narayan Murty, an Indian heiress and venture capitalist who wed him in 2009.

US First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

First Lady Jill Biden, 71, represented the United States on Saturday, and not President Joe Biden, who is abiding by the tradition that U.S. presidents shun coronations.

US First Lady Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan arrive at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP) (WPA ROTA)

First Lady Biden was with her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

A guest arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, will carry the Sword of State.

There were eight former and current British prime ministers and a list of judges who decided to stick with tradition and wear wigs.

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave walks near Westminster Abbey on the day of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

The English celebrities included Judi Dench and Emma Thompson.

The celebrities representing the U.S. were Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who will be performing during a concert Sunday.

Katy Perry at Westminster Abbey during the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP) (2023 Getty Images)

Petty Officer Amy Taylor will carry the Sword of Offering

Francis Dymoke, a farmer, will be The King’s Champion

Emma Thompson arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) (PA)

PROCESSION TO THE PALACE

The king and queen rode back to the palace in the Gold State Coach, which was built out of wood in 1762 under the reign of King George III.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on the way back to Buckingham Palace after his coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PALACE BALCONY

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family made a public appearance in front of a cheering crowd.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince George, his parents, and his siblings stood by the king and queen. Prince Harry was absent.

FLYOVER

Royal Air Force jets fly over the Admiralty Arch after the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Five formations of military helicopters flew over despite the rain.

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, followed with a short display of a trail of blue, white, and red smoke.

SECURITY

Metropolitan Police officers march along the route of the 'King's Procession', in central London, Saturday May 6, 2023, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Adrian Dennis, Pool via AP) (AFP or licensors)

More than 9,000 police officers are expected to patrol London on coronation day, along with 2,500 law specialist members of law enforcement, including marine police. Read more >

Spectators and anti-royal protesters gather ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)

PROTEST: Authorities expect more than 1,500 protesters to meet at Trafalgar Square. Read more >

A protestor holds up a placard reading "Not My King" in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Sebastien Bozon/Pool Photo via AP)

Anti-monarchy organizations reported on social media that some of their members had been arrested during protests in London.

Police move in to crowd to detain 'Just Stop Oil' protestors before the King's Procession in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Ian McIlgorm/Mail on Sunday via AP, Pool) (Ian McIlgorm/MailonSunday/Royal Rota)

THE BIG HELP OUT

The three-day coronation weekend, which started on Saturday, includes a national Coronation Big Lunch and other celebrations on Sunday and volunteering on Monday.

Windsor Castle will host a concert on Sunday night that only the local BBC will be airing. There will also be different light shows and displays across the country.

On Monday, the royal family is encouraging The Big Help Out, a day of volunteering and small community events.

Standard bearers and members of the military in Parliament Square, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) (WPA Rota)

Watch live on Saturday

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.