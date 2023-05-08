Daycare catering company among kitchens state shut down last week

MIAMI – Below is a list of places recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

Some places were ordered shut, others were warned and require a “follow up inspection.”

The Department has discretion on who is ordered shut and who is not and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection

***WINGMASTERS

934 TRUMAN AVE.

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 5/2/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 18 live roaches in the following areas: 4 live roaches at wall next to mop sink Approximately 10 live roaches inside bin at prep table that has tools and a sealed bag of sugar 1 live roach on prep table 1 live roach on floor under prep table. Operator removed plastic bin with tools and placed outside of establishment. Operator killed and discarded live roaches in prep area 2 live roaches on floor next to reach-in cooler across from grill. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches in the following areas: 1 dead roach in bottom of reach-in cooler across from grill. 2 on floor next to glass door reach-in cooler in kitchen. 7 dead roaches under near walk-in-cooler. Operator cleaned up dead roaches.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed one flying insect in kitchen area.”

“Commercially processed ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Commercially packaged taziki sauce opened two days ago not date marked. Operator date marked taziki sauce.”

“Ceiling not smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable in food preparation, food storage, or ware washing areas. Ceiling throughout kitchen area not smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Repeat Violation.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair. Ceiling in prep area and above triple sink in kitchen in disrepair. “Repeat Violation.”

***MAYANJALI ORGANIC CAFE

1114 WHITE STREET

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 5/2/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) observed approximately 2 flying insects at front counter landing on pre wrapped food. 2) observed approximately 20 flying insects at triple sink floor drain at front counter. 3) observed approximately 10 flying insects in employee bathroom off back kitchen. 4) observed approximately 13 flying insects in back kitchen landing on half cut avocado and prep table. Operator arrived and cleaned floor drains, disposed of avocado. Operator started killing flying insects throughout establishment. Observed approximately 5 flying insects in employee bath room after operator went through killing flying insects.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw shell eggs over unwashed produce in both refrigerators Person in charge had employee move eggs to bottom shelf.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed flying insects landing on half cut avocado on prep table. Operator disposed of avocado.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in glass door reach in cooler at front counter: wraps and sandwiches with cut tomatoes (45F-48F - Cold Holding) Person in charge moved all sandwiches and wraps to another reach in cooler to cool.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed flying insects landing on prep table in back kitchen. Person in charge had employee clean and sanitize prep table.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. 1) Observed hand washing station at front counter blocked by multiple dishes and utensils. 2) observed hand washing station in back kitchen next to triple sink blocked by plastic ziplock bags and wire racks. Operator unblocked all hand washing station.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed no soap in hand washing station in kitchen. Operator added soap.”

***LOVELYS IN THE CITY

1622 NW 62ND STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/1/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 40+ rodent droppings inside the countertop at the front counter, approximately 6 rodent droppings at a rotating service pick up window, 3 rodent droppings on the floor underneath the rotating service window, approximately 10+ rodent droppings inside a double door cabinet, approximately 15+ rodent droppings by a wheeled cart with can goods stored on the cart, and approximately 10 rodent droppings by the customer restroom.”

“Dead roaches and flies on premises. Observed By the front door entrance 2 dead roaches on the floor and 6 dead flies underneath prep tables in the kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly walking on the countertop, 2 live flies crawling on the rotating service windows, 3 live flies flying by the cook line, 2 live flies flying by the employee restroom, and 2 live flies flying around the kitchen.”

***AMEERAS DAYCARE CATERING

19925 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 5/1/23

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20+ live flies flying throughout the back area, observed approximately 20+ live flies flying in mop sink area, approximately 20+ live flies landing on mop bucket, observed approximately 10 live flies resting on insulated bag on top of an unused flat-top grill , and approximately 10 flies on a drink cup in cook line area nearby the service window in the front of the establishment.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed approximately 20+ live flies flying throughout the back area, observed approximately 20+ live flies flying in mop sink area, approximately 20+ live flies landing on mop bucket, observed approximately 10 live flies resting on insulated bag on top of an unused flat-top grill , and approximately 10 flies on a drink cup in cook line area nearby the service window in the front of the establishment.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed approximately 15 dead flies on the floor in electrical room and 1 dead fly on top of a paper towel dispenser by the dishwasher.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on the floor in electrical room.”

“Hot water at three-compartment sink , all hand washing sinks, and mop sink does not reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed hot water reach a maximum of 95F in 2 minutes. Observed hot water reached a minimum temperature of 100F.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

***PIZZA ROTTI

3142 NE 9TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 5/2/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Waste water on grounds by rear of Establishment by dumpster. Unable to gain access to dumpster without tracking onto waste water.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cheese 47°. Raw chicken. 47°. Milk 47°. In frontline cooler. Per Person In Charge items placed just few heirs before. Moved by manager to another cooler. Frontline pizzas at 78°,80°,80°, per Person In Charge . Items placed about 2 hrs. before.”

“No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided. Broken/ missing pipe under one compartment of three compartment sink. (Unable to fill water in that compartment). Establishment lacks means to ware wash equipment due to plumbing issues.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Broken/ missing pipe under one compartment of three compartment sink. (Unable to fill water in that compartment). Establishment lacks means to ware wash equipment due to plumbing issues.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***WENDY’S

5551 SHERIDAN STREET

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 5/4/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen mop sink- observed approximately 30 live flying insects flying around and landing on dust pan, mop and mop bucket. Mop sink- observed 5 live flying insects landing on bread and bread rack. Bread was protected in original packaging. Cold holding unit- observed 2 live flying insects landing on cold holding unit prep table. Dry storage shelf- observed approximately 10 live flying insects flying around and landing on Togo bags, case of package onions, bread crumbles and pecans. Fry station- observed 2 live flies flying around fry station.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed employee at fry station preparing food with no hair restraint.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry station- observed chicken nuggets 120 degrees F. Operator discarded chicken nuggets.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Observed at hand washing sink at 3 compartment sink.”

***PATRON AZTECA

5181 SHERIDAN STREET

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 5/4/23

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen mop sink at exit door- observed approximately 10 live flying insects flying around linen basket and empty cases of beef. Operator discarded live flying insects and cleaned and sanitized area. Bar- observed 1 live flying insect flying around soda dispenser gun. Operator discarded live flying insects and cleaned and sanitized area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Bar- Observed 3 dead roaches inside cabinet at bar. Operator discarded roaches.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach in cooler in front of cook line- observed salsa at 47 degrees F. Operator stated salsa was removed from walk in cooler 30 minutes ago. Operator moved salsa to walk in cooler for quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line- hot boxes- observed Spanish rice and chicken 110-116 degrees F. Operator moved item to oven for reheat.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hose adapter and container inside hand washing sink at large mixer. Operator removed items. Observed hand washing sink being blocked by buckets in dish room area.”

“Employee personal items stored in or above a food preparation area, food, clean equipment and utensils, or single-service items. Front counter deep freezer- observed employee bowl of cereal inside deep freezer. Employee removed cereal.”

“Food stored on floor. Front beverage bar area- observed containers of tortilla chips being stored on the floor.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Cook line- observed interior of microwave with food debris.”

“Unwashed fruits/vegetables stored with ready-to-eat food. Walk in cooler- observed unwashed peppers, tomatoes and lettuce being stored over ready to eat beef, cooked carrots, celery and onions.”

***LOUIE’S BACKYARD

700 WADDELL AVE.

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE 5/2/23

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 flies in 2nd floor kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Item in reach-in cooler third floor cook line across from oven: cheese (48F, 50F, 51F - Cold Holding). Employee stated item stored in cooler overnight.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Item in downstairs walk-in cooler: chicken (53F - Cooling). Manager stated item prepared the previous day. Item in third floor reach-in cooler next to fryer: skirt steak (58F - Cooling). Employee stated item prepared the previous day.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in downstairs walk-in cooler: bacon (47F - Cold Holding); butter (46F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items were at proper temperature 1 hour prior to temperature being taken, manager stated door open and closed a lot during prep. Item in reach-in cooler across from fryer in third floor kitchen: pico (47F - Cold Holding). Employee stated item placed in cooler 2 hours prior to temperature being taken. Employee placed item in reach-in freezer to reduce temperature to 41F. Item in reach-in cooler third floor cook line across from oven: cheese (48F, 50F, 51F - Cold Holding). Employee stated item stored in cooler overnight. Repeat Violation.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. 3 limes in downstairs walk-in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting boards on 3rd floor reach-in coolers. Deflector plate inside of ice machine in downstairs prep area.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Containers in 2nd floor cook line hand washing sink. Employee removed containers.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Vents throughout the kitchen with buildup of mold like substance. Repeat Violation.”

***THE VILLA/CASA CASURINA/GIANNI’S

1116 OCEAN DRIVE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 5/4/23

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on sink at ware washing area and 2 dead roaches under 3 comp sink at ware washing area. Chef discarded dead roaches.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed thawed raw tuna stored inside reduced oxygen packaging at reach-in cooler at salad preparation area.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food inside container of flour. Chef removed bowl to be washed and sanitized. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed on can opener blade near cook line. Repeat Violation.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed plastic container of raw cut potatoes stored on floor of walk-in cooler and cases of plastic water bottles stored on floor next to walk-in cooler.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed chef donned gloves without washing hands. Coached chef on proper hand washing procedures.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed wall soiled with black substance near 3 compartment sink near meat processing area.”

“Commercially processed reduced oxygen packaged fish bearing a label indicating that it is to remain frozen until time of use no longer frozen and not removed from reduced oxygen package. Observed thawed raw tuna stored inside reduced oxygen packaging at reach in cooler.”

“Person in charge unable to answer basic Food Code questions pertaining to safe operation of establishment. Observed Chef unaware of minimum cooking temperature for chicken.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”