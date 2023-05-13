Hialeah, Hollywood show highest rent increases in South Florida, research shows

Hialeah was the city with the highest rent increase among other cities in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, according to recent Zumper research.

The privately-owned rental platform service with a database of short-term, long-term, and vacation rentals published an analysis of city median rent prices from April 2022 to last month.

The rent for one-bedroom apartments in Hialeah increased by nearly 29% with $1,800 rent, just after Hollywood by about 24% with $1,900 rent, and Sunrise by about 17% with $1,700 rent, the research shows.

The city with the most expensive rent for a one-bedroom apartment was Sunny Isles Beach with $2,900, which has a 16% price increase.

Median rent affordability

The most inexpensive was Miami Gardens with $1,520, which is still higher than the national one-bedroom median of $1,495.

The cities that did not show rent increases were Aventura, Delray Beach, and North Miami. The lowest rent increases were in Miami Beach at 1%, Davie and Pembroke Pines at 3%, and Coral Springs at 4%.

The only two cities to show rent decreases in the area were Doral with -5% and Dania Beach with -12%.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale

With a median rent of $2,840 and an 8% increase, Miami was among the most expensive in the nation, as the demand for city luxury living with resort-style perks was increasing because of a growing wealthy population, a strong tech scene, and foreign investment, according to the analysis which also considered U.S. Census data.

Zumper also ranked the city of Miami as a good city for digital nomads because of its proximity to Miami International Airport and public transportation and WIFI hotspots.

Fort Lauderdale had among the lowest digital nomad rankings in the country. Also with $2,100 for a one-bedroom apartment, Fort Lauderdale’s median rent increased by 5%.

For more information about Zumper’s reports, visit this page and this page.