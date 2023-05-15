Man accused of injuring Hialeah police officer appears in court

Roberto Ortiz Reynoso faces numerous charges after police say he dragged a Hialeah officer while on a stolen motorcycle.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 36-year-old Miami man appeared in court Monday to face charges stemming from injuries a Hialeah police officer suffered from being dragged by a stolen motorcycle the man was driving.

Roberto Ortiz Reynoso was driving a 2006 white Suzuki motorcycle traveling on a sidewalk approaching East 49th Street on Sunday, May 14.

When a Hialeah police officer attempted to pull him over, Ortiz Reynoso tried to flee. That’s when the uniformed officer grabbed the motorcycle rider by his shoulder. According to a police report, Ortiz Reynoso accelerated the bike, dragging the officer and crashing him a marked police unit.

Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel take a police officer injured on Sunday to the Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police said Ortiz Reynoso then abandoned the motorcycle before running away.

A perimeter was set up and, using a K-9 officer, Ortiz Reynoso was arrested in the area of East 49 Street, between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, in Hialeah, police said.

The officer was transported and sustained a fracture to his left knee.

Ortiz Reynoso faces charges of third-degree grand theft and fleeing and eluding a police officer, jail records show.

He has a past criminal record. Records show he was out on a felony bond for a case of grand theft of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools, and another case involving a driver’s license violation.

Court records show Miami-Dade police officers arrested Ortiz Reynoso for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2021 and petit theft and grand theft in 2018, but prosecutors dropped both cases.