Guns and children in US: Boy, 4, shoots little brother at home

The law enforcement community had a message of precaution after a 4-year-old boy recently shot his little brother at their home.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home after a one-year-old boy was injured in the leg on Tuesday afternoon in northeastern Houston, Texas, deputies said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the Houston ABC News affiliate the brothers were with their 7-year-old sister and adults when someone left the loaded gun unattended.

Maj. Saul Suarez said he and Gonzalez had a message for the public: “I do want to take this time to remind the community to be responsible when it comes to weapons,” he said. “Make sure that you’re securing them, especially when there are children in the house.”

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives experts ask gun owners to use a device that, when installed on a firearm, prevents it from being operated without first deactivating the device or to use a safe, gun safe, gun case, or lock box to store a firearm.

The American Academy of Pediatrics warns that the likelihood of a child’s accidental death by shooting is four times higher at homes with guns.

More on shootings