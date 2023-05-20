Illinois child sex abuse fugitive was arrested in Miami-Dade

Bruce Black was awaiting extradition on Saturday after he appeared in bond court on Friday and was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A 56-year-old fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child in Illinois was awaiting extradition behind bars on Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Bruce R. Black, of Macomb, Illinois, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Friday, and she told him that there was an arrest warrant out for his arrest over a pending 2021 case.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Black on Thursday evening at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after his arrest on the out-of-state fugitive warrant.

McDonough County records show prosecutors opened a criminal felony case against Black on Aug. 12, 2021, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13.

Nearly three decades ago, FBI agents, searched Black’s apartment and he admitted that the “kiddie porn” found was his and that he was an employee of the Prairielands Counsel of the Boy Scouts of America, according to a federal motion to dismiss an indictment that an appeals court denied.

Black is not a registered sex offender. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

