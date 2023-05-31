Puppy finds new home after surviving beating, amputation

A few weeks ago, the VCA Animal Hospital in Hollywood admitted a puppy that police officers found injured in a parking lot in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A few weeks ago, the VCA Animal Hospital in Hollywood admitted a puppy that police officers found injured in a parking lot in Pembroke Pines.

Dr. Luis Pizarro, a veterinarian at the animal hospital, said they had to amputate the puppy’s leg and treat him for an infection, but he has recovered.

“He is just a happy puppy, looking for a lot of love,” Pizarro.

Police said someone had beaten the puppy, now known as Maverick.

“He has been a trooper,” Pizarro said. “He has been doing really, really well.”

Angela Goodwin said Pooches in Pines, a nonprofit advocacy group, had received “an outpouring” of donations to help him and they had found Maverick a new home.

“When I came to see him on Sunday, and he met his new family, I was just crying because it’s like the dog knew and jumped in their arms,” Goodwin said.

Audra and Josh Forteza said they were happy to adopt Maverick and acknowledged his perseverance and inspiring story of survival.

“I fell in love with him instantly, just a cute little thing, needs a bunch of love, and we think we can give it to him,” Audra Forteza said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.