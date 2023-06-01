1 year later, Miami-Dade police arrest man wanted in fatal Biscayne Boulevard hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Just over a year after the deadly crash, Miami-Dade police have arrested a wanted man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian crossing Biscayne Boulevard and then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 23, 2022 at the Northeast 114th Street intersection, just south of the North Miami city limits.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News showed a man, later identified as Cesar Pena Herrera, jogging across the intersection before being struck by a car, which quickly disappears from the frame as another driver stops to help.

Police believe Sean Michael McEvoy, 31, of northeast Miami-Dade’s Ojus area, was behind the wheel. They said he later abandoned his Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot of a nearby storage facility.

May 31 booking photo of Sean Michael McEvoy. (MDCR)

According to an arrest warrant, McEvoy told police that he would turn himself in at Miami-Dade police headquarters the following day, but he never showed up.

Police took McEvoy into custody Wednesday afternoon after they said he surrendered to law enforcement.

Police said he had been arrested twice in Massachusetts for driving under the influence and his Florida license was suspended on April 4, 2022, about a month before the crash.

According to jail records, he was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $40,000 bond, facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and driving while license suspended causing death.