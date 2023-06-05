Police: Videos show dumb thieves in Key Biscayne

Detectives said videos show dumb thieves in action in Miami's village of Key Biscayne.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said some of the dumbest thieves he has ever seen dared to show up in his village and he had the videos to prove it.

Sousa and his detectives shared the surveillance videos on Monday to ask the public for help with finding a clumsy carjacker on the run and his three accomplices.

“The suspect does need some driving lessons,” said Sousa, who has been serving as the KBPD chief since October 2021.

Detectives have been investigating the case since the crew broke into a home’s garage and into a Cadillac Escalade with a theft deterrent system, at about 3:20 a.m., on May 20.

“They had a really hard time getting the Escalade to get into gear to be able to back it up,” Sousa said.

The thieves’ plan failed, so they took off running and managed to get away, according to Sousa, formerly with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Earlier this year, KBPD officers reported finding Justin Jimenez, 18, in a stolen car, and after a pursuit found him hiding on a lot where a house was under construction.

In late May, KBPD officers also reported arresting Michael McKenzie, 29, who was the suspect in a trail of electric bicycle thefts in both Key Biscayne and Coral Gables.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the recent case to call KBPD at 305-365-5555, or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch the May 20 video