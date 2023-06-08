Detectives arrest man accused of following woman to attack her at Coral Gables apartment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Detectives identified a man who they said followed a woman to assault her inside her apartment in Coral Gables.

Surveillance video shows Evert Andres Esquivel Pichardo before the attack on May 19 at the Life Time condominium building, just west of U.S. 1, near Grand Avenue, according to the Coral Gables Police Department.

“This was not some random case,” Coral Gables Chief Edward Hudak, Jr. said. “This was a targeted stalking and attack.”

Esquivel Pichardo exited the elevator, followed the 25-year-old woman into her apartment, pushed her, and after she fell down, he partially removed his clothes and started to masturbate, according to the arrest report.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.