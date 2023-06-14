Here is what Trump said at Bedminster golf club after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges in Miami

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He plead not guilty to the charges in Miami federal court earlier Tuesday, alongside his co-defendant, valet Walt Nauta, and was released on his own recognizance without having to pay bail. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Former President Donald Trump delivered a speech on Tuesday night during a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster after his flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges related to accusations that he mishandled classified documents at his clubs in New Jersey and Florida while blocking the federal government’s efforts to recover them.

“I just left Miami and I never saw love like that,” said Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

The fundraiser at Bedminster included Attorney Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to the acting U.S. secretary of defense under Trump; Bernard Kerik, the 40th Commissioner of the New York Police Department; and Mike Lindell, better known as the My Pillow Guy.

“On Nov. 5, 2024, justice will be done,” Trump said after accusing President Joe Biden of election interference.