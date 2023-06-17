Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

The HSBC introduced 5-year-old “Roxy” to Local 10 viewers.

They said she was given to the shelter by her previous owners who were no longer able to keep her.

According to HSBC, Roxy loves being around people but was a little nervous when making her Local 10 debut.

They said Roxy has a cute underbite, loves belly rubs and would do well in a quieter home.

The HSBC suggested that having another dog might help her come out of her shell.

According to HSBC, many dogs at the shelter have their adoption fees sponsored.

The HSBC said that a 3-year-old English Bulldog named “Caboose” and a 13-week-old Bloodhound named “Luke” were adopted shortly after making their Local 10 debut.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.