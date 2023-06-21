Overtown church fighting to keep doors open after ex-pastor signed risky $1M loan

The clock is ticking for one of Overtown’s historic churches as it scrambles to pay off a risky loan.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The clock is ticking for one of Overtown’s historic churches as it scrambles to pay off a risky loan.

Former Bishop James Adams’ name is on that loan.

Overtown’s historic St. John Baptist Church property was the collateral for a risky $1.6 million balloon mortgage that is now in default.

With the church property on the verge of foreclosure, its buildings, its parking lot, Local 10 News asked Adams why he would take that risk, and where did that money go?

“That money was spent on the pre-renovations,” he said. “Brand new roof, sound system and equipment.”

At the church, they say that’s just not the case.

“The sanctuary has a new roof, actually all the buildings got new roofs,” Adams insisted.

City of Miami records show no roof permits and, in fact, no renovation permits at all during the time of the so-called renovation loan.

There is also a million-dollar Miami penthouse that Adams said some of the money was used for.

Adams calls that purchase his “parsonage.” The church made him move, and sold it, as the loan default loomed.

“It was my choice as to where I wanted to live,” he said.

The former bishop said he was working behind the scenes for a more conventional loan to pay everything off before his separation from the church, a claim church records do not support.

More information was provided by Marva Wiley, the church’s attorney.

“At the prior pastor’s separation, there has just been a constant uncovering of new obligations, new debts, new threats to the church,” she said. “Our focus is trying to keep the doors open.”