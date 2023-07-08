Surveillance video shows woman stealing baby monkey from Miami-Dade pet store

A woman stole a baby marmoset monkey from Robert’s Pet Shop in Homestead.

Lazaro Sardinas, the store’s manager, said he was surprised when he watched the surveillance video showing the woman was a store customer for about 15 years.

“I would have never thought it would have been her,” Sardinas said.

The video shows the thief pulled the five-week-old monkey away from a brother hid him in a bag and walked straight out of the shop at 24420 S. Dixie Hwy.

“If you can talk some sense into her, bring the monkey, back I would appreciate it,” Sardinas said.

The owner is very worried because the monkey is on a special diet and could die without proper care.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.