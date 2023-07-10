At least 10 groups cancel South Florida events over political climate

Events and conferences initially planned to be held in South Florida are pulling out following a travel advisory from the NAACP.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Events and conferences initially planned to be held in South Florida are pulling out following concerns over the state’s political direction, including a travel advisory from the NAACP.

It warned people to stay away from vacationing in the state.

They were all considering coming, educators, the big toy industry, the group 100 Black Men.

Radio personality Tom Joyner was the latest to pull his event from South Florida for Labor Day weekend.

Fort Lauderdale is still on his website but the event will not be.

Broward County’s chief tourism promoter appeared on This Week in South Florida Sunday and she detailed Visit Lauderdale’s list, which now has 10 conventions, conferences and events through next year that chose to go elsewhere, specifically citing the political climate.

“They don’t want to suggest that they are going someplace to bring business which may not be as friendly to their core values as others,” said Stacey Ritter.

Some of those groups, like AParent Miracles Foundation, which held its annual event at The Diplomat last year, cited the NAACP travel advisory put out in May in protest over new state restrictions on African American history lessons, and on diversity training.

A farmworker’s association pulled two events after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law tightening immigration enforcement.

An education group raised fears they would lose attendance over Florida’s new education guidelines.

“Many are concerned they won’t get people coming here, that the conferences won’t be successful if they’re held in Florida,” said Ritter.