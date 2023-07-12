Detectives ask for help to identify the killer who shot man in the head in Broward, police says

Nordeley Petit-Frere was killed on Friday in Lauderhill, police said.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives are searching for Nordeley Petit-Frere’s killer, according to a flyer that the Lauderhill Police Department released on Thursday afternoon.

A red Honda crashed shortly before 11:40 p.m., on Friday, near the intersection of Northwest 52 Avenue and 22 Street, in Lauderhill, police said.

Petit-Frere was dead in the driver’s seat of the Honda that had veered off the road and crashed into a parked car, according to police.

Petit-Frere had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000.