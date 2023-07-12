88º

Detectives ask for help to identify the killer who shot man in the head in Broward, police says

Police officers find driver dead after shooting, crash

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill, Crime
Nordeley Petit-Frere was killed on Friday in Lauderhill, police said. (LHPD)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives are searching for Nordeley Petit-Frere’s killer, according to a flyer that the Lauderhill Police Department released on Thursday afternoon.

A red Honda crashed shortly before 11:40 p.m., on Friday, near the intersection of Northwest 52 Avenue and 22 Street, in Lauderhill, police said.

Petit-Frere was dead in the driver’s seat of the Honda that had veered off the road and crashed into a parked car, according to police.

Petit-Frere had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000.

. (Lauderhill Police Department)

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

