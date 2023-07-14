Book festival in Broward celebrates 50 years of hip-hop music

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Broward County is hosting a South Florida Book festival celebrating 50 years of hip-hop music.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Broward County is hosting a South Florida Book festival celebrating 50 years of hip-hop music on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend of events will feature legendary hip-hop authors and artists.

Event organizers say they’re bringing together literature as well as visual and performing arts.

The library is located at 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Founded in 2012, the South Florida Book Festival is one of the fastest-growing events of its kind across the southeast region, presenting celebrity authors and respected thought leaders in contemporary culture, according to organizers.

Attendees are invited to explore the cultural explosion born from the hip-hop phenomenon, hear from national speakers, learn the roots of hip-hop culture and meet local authors.

“Like blues and jazz, hip-hop represents the creative expression by marginalized groups through spoken word and rhythm,” said Dr. Tameka Hobbs, Library Regional Manager of AARLCC in a news release. “We are excited to explore the elements of the culture, including storytelling, DJing, dance and art during the festival. There will be something for everyone.”

Most activities are free.

For more questions or additional information about the South Florida Book Festival, contact Tramiya Fitzpatrick by email at tfitzpatrick@broward.org or call 954-357-6190.