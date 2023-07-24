Family desperate for answers in Hollywood teen 2013 cold case

The reward leading to arrest in the cold case of 16-year-old Jacob Rivera, who was murdered in 2013, increased to $26,000.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The family of 16-year-old Jacob Rivera is asking the public for help to solve his 2013 murder case.

The teen was killed in an ambush shooting off Johnson Street in Hollywood on July 12, 2013.

Since his death, his brother Walter Rivera visits the intersection where he was killed.

“10 years now it still hurts. We are still trying to figure out how to deal with it.” Rivera said while putting up new Broward Crime Stoppers posters.

Jacob was brain-dead following the shooting and died in the hospital days later. His organs were donated to several people.

Rivera said his brother’s sense of humor is missed the most.

“His charisma, his laugh, he was a funny kid who always wanted to make people laugh,” Rivera said.

Detectives with the Hollywood Police Department have not made any arrests in Jacob’s case. While the case is cold, the investigation remains open.

Local 10 reached out to Hollywood Police about the case, and they replied with this statement:

“Thank you for your interest in this case and for taking the time to air this story, as this always has the chance to bring forward new leads for detectives.

On July 12, 2013, around 5:13 pm, Jacob Rivera was shot and killed in the 900 block of N 66th Avenue.

We ask our community, if they remember anything that could assist officers with this case and bring justice to the family, please reach out to the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567.

Tipsters can also e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Hollywood Police believe the killer might be a person captured on grainy surveillance video running from the scene with a white shirt wrapped around their head.

The Rivera family and Broward Crime Stoppers recently upped the reward to $26,000 in hopes someone with information will come forward.