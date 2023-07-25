Family shares horrifying moments after Lauderhill home erupts in flames

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A family is sharing the horrifying moments after their home erupted in flames Monday evening in Lauderhill.

Edgar Miller told Local 10 Tuesday that he and his daughter were cleaning the bedroom of their home when a small flame in the room spread throughout their house on Northwest Eighth Place.

Miller said his wife was trapped inside as the fire started to spread throughout his home.

“My wife has dementia and I was not able to get her by myself because she can’t walk. (She) couldn’t get out and we couldn’t get in,” he said.

Neighbors shared cellphone video with Local 10 and recalled the scary scene as the home was fully engulfed in smoke.

“It looked like a bomb went off. I’ve seen fires before but not like that,” one neighbor told Local 10 on Tuesday.

According to authorities, residents alerted firefighters to the elderly woman who was trapped inside, and she was rescued through a window.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the damaged home was deemed unlivable for the four adults and four children.

The family was assisted by the American Red Cross after the fire occurred.

Miller told Local 10 that he and his family plan to stay in a hotel for a little while.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.