Yacht owner explains conflict before Quavo was detained in Miami

MIAMI – A witness’s video shows police officers used zip-tie handcuffs to detain Migos co-founder Quavious “Quavo” Marshall while on a yacht on Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

Marshall, 32, was among over a dozen others who police officers detained and questioned during an investigation on the Miami River near The Wharf Miami, at 114 SW North River Drive.

The owner of the yacht, who asked not to be identified, said on Tuesday that the police response stemmed from a disagreement after the yacht’s rental time had expired.

The yacht’s captain reported two men held him at gunpoint and stole over $8,000, and police officers identified two suspects, but later released them due to conflicting information.

Police officers seized two guns that were not related to the incident. Marshall’s attorney declined to comment.

