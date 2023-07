MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday in northeastern Miami Gardens.

The fire damaged a house along Northwest 215 Street, between Northeast Second Avenue and North Miami Avenue. No one was injured.

According to Miami-Dade County records, the property is a 2,442-square-foot single-family house with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

This is a developing story.