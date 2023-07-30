Court order: Miami ‘gerrymandered’ its commission map again, judge chooses new one

MIAMI – In response to a lawsuit, a federal judge ruled Sunday that the city of Miami commissioners’ proposed district map, purportedly drawn to address issues of racial gerrymandering present in the current boundaries, failed to make significant enough changes to fix the problems he originally identified.

Instead, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore chose a new map drawn by the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented plaintiffs in the case, including the NAACP.

Both the old commission map — struck down in May — and the city’s proposed fix, split up neighborhoods, including Coconut Grove, and split the Flagami neighborhood lengthwise, giving its highly-conservative voters weight in two districts.

When commissioners adopted its proposed map in June, city consultant claimed its proposal “better reflects the (commission’s) political and policy choices.”

Rather than unite neighborhoods, the consultant said that the commission desired to “unpack” them.

Current map (left) and city’s proposed fix (right):

Current (L) and the city's proposed (R) commission maps. (U.S. District Court)

In his order, Moore found that commissioners’ proposed map “fails to correct the constitutional violations it found substantially likely to exist” in the current maps and that it “perpetuates the impact” of the rejected map’s “unconstitutional racial gerrymandering of the election districts.”

After rejecting the second map, the court had the option to draw its own map. Instead, the judge chose one of the plaintiffs’ proposed maps that he said “keeps traditional neighborhoods and communities of interest united.”

The new map keeps Coconut Grove, Flagami and a number of other neighborhoods within one district. It also keeps a number of majority-Black neighborhoods, including Overtown and Liberty City, fully within District 5, represented by Christine King.

Judge’s adopted map:

A federal judge adopted a commission map drawn by the American Civil Liberties Union, rejecting a plan commissioners drew themselves. (U.S. District Court)

The judge rejected concerns from commissioners that the ACLU’s “P4″ plan would pack conservative voters into District 4, currently represented by Manolo Reyes.

“(T)hat P4 results in a different political outcome is irrelevant at this point in the Court’s review,” Moore wrote.

The court ordered the new map to go into effect beginning with this November’s general election.

Read the court order: