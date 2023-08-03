2023 Python Challenge begins Friday

FILE - A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money. The python hunt officially began Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through Aug. 15. Officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual campaign say it's significant because the non native snakes are killing off birds and mammals in the Everglades ecosystem. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Unwanted guests are slithering all over the Everglades, but beginning Friday, adventurous Floridians can start handing them eviction notices.

The challenge is part of an effort to remove invasive Burmese pythons from Florida’s ecosystem and will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and will run through Friday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are a threat to native wildlife. They are predominantly found in Asia, and are also found in parts of eastern India through Vietnam and southern China.

During the challenge, the Burmese pythons must be removed and killed from participating areas to be considered as valid entries in the competition.

Participants can register in three categories, novice, military or professional. Prizes range from $1,000-$2,500 with the ultimate grand prize for most pythons removed as part of the competition at $10,000.

