Man’s trial begins for crimes prosecutors say he committed while working as Hialeah police officer

MIAMI – The trial of Rafael Otano, one of the two men who stand accused of kidnapping a man and beating him up while they were working as police officers in Hialeah, started on Monday in Miami-Dade County court.

Otano and Lorenzo Orfila responded to a bakery where Jose Ortega-Gutierrez wasn’t welcome, handcuffed him, and took him to a desolated area to beat him up on Dec. 17, according to prosecutors.

Ortega-Gutierrez, 50, who was homeless, was treated for his injuries, detectives investigated the allegation, and prosecutors charged Otano, 27, and Orfila, 22, with armed kidnapping and battery.

“Nobody is above the law — including the defendant,” Assistant State Attorney Shawn Albuhoff said during his opening statement in court.

Albuhoff showed a graphic of the GPS system data reporting on the whereabouts of their patrol car. Attorney Michael Pizzi, who is representing Otano, has been questioning the reliability of the GPS system.

“There is zero evidence of Mr. Otano battering anybody,” Pizzi said during his opening statement on Monday in court.

Albuhoff also showed the jury images that he said show Ortega-Gutierrez’s condition before and after his encounter with police.

“Mr. Otano was not there, had nothing to do with it, wasn’t present,” Pizzi said.

A Miami-Dade police officer, who found Ortega-Gutierrez injured on Dec. 17 and called 911, testified.

“He told me he was mugged, dropped off in a nearby area. He appeared to be in crisis. He was crying. He appeared hurt,” said the police officer, who asked not to be identified because of his undercover work.

The police officer also said Ortega-Gutierrez was “very adamant” that “several officers” had “put him in the condition that he was in.

“At that point, I called 911,” the police officer said.

Officer Steven Bauer, one of the Hialeah police officers who responded, to the Miami-Dade police officer’s call for help for Ortega-Gutierrez, also testified.

“He just kept repeating the same thing over and over again,” Bauer said about Ortega-Gutierrez adding that he never reported that the two police officers had been the ones who hurt him.

The detectives’ findings prompted Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. and Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente to terminate Otano and Ofila. Both surrendered to face charges in January and Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Robert Watson set Orfila’s bond at $20,000 and Otano’s bond at $10,000 in February allowing pre-trial house arrest.

Ali Amin Saleh, a business owner, later offered Ortega-Gutierrez money so he wouldn’t report the beating, according to prosecutors. Orfila is also facing a charge of official misconduct, and Saleh, 46, is facing a charge of witness tampering.

Otano and Orfila could face life in prison if found guilty of kidnapping.

This is a developing story.

